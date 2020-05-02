Raymond James & Associates Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $12,293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

