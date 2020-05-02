Raymond James & Associates Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $689.16 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

