Raymond James & Associates Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetEase were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after acquiring an additional 898,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,417 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.41. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.