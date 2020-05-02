Raymond James & Associates Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $2,057,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,193,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

