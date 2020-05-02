Raymond James & Associates Has $5.61 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $46.54 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

