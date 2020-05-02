Raymond James & Associates Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.