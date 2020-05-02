Raymond James & Associates Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Roku worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,963,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $38,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

