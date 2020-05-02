Raymond James & Associates Has $5.91 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

