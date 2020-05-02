Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,852,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,728,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.