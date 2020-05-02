Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,319 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

