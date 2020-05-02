Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RDIV opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.