Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Shares of PAYC opened at $241.66 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average is $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

