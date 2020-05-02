Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,058 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Moelis & Co worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.52. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,389,801. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

