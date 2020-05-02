Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,705 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baidu were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $6,080,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

BIDU stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $168.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

