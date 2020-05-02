Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,501 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Nice worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nice by 1,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Nice by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after acquiring an additional 378,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,948 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

NICE opened at $162.85 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.