Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,896 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $97,047,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

