Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,346 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.28% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

