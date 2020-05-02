Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,857 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.45% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $90.39.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.