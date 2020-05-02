Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,422 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Qualys worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Qualys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

QLYS opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

