Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

NYSE:BME opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.