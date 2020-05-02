Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 316.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 371,222 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,463,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 591,203 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $21.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

