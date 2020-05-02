Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 100,444 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1,032.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.