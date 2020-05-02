Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $69.21 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.84.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,653,986 shares of company stock worth $614,111,834 over the last quarter.

