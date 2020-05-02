Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marc A. Bruno bought 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,896.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

