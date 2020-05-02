Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.