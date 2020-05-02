Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 160.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 43.19%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.