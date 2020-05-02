Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 236,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXM. Citigroup lowered CNX Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

