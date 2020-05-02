Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after acquiring an additional 613,557 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

