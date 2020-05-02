Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 30,150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

