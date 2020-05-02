Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $127.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $152.62.

