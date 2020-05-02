Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.2% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

