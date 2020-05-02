Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 425.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Snap by 48.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Snap by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

