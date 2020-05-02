Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

