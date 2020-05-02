Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,770 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of First Solar by 121.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 17,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 330,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 19,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

