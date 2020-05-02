Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $22.61.

