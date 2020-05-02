Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,085 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

