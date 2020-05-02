Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.12 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

