Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

NYSE CP opened at $221.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

