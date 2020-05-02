Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,684 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of HDMV opened at $26.97 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.