Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,639 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rayonier by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,401 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.