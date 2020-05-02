Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.26 to $0.36 EPS.

Shares of RYN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. 1,026,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Rayonier has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

