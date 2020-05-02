RED (RED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,975.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. During the last week, RED has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $278,169.76 and $5,975.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00538074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000249 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

