Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

