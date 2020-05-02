ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $159.07. 1,267,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.94. ResMed has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

