Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 219,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,508. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

