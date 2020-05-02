Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

QSR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 6,919,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.76.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

