Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.