Reviewing Intellinetics (INLXD) & Its Peers

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS: INLXD) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intellinetics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Intellinetics Competitors -59.68% -92.56% -6.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics Competitors 2343 10434 18240 978 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Intellinetics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellinetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million -$2.13 million -0.72 Intellinetics Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million 3.68

Intellinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics’ competitors have a beta of -3.81, suggesting that their average share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellinetics competitors beat Intellinetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

