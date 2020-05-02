Reviewing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.12 $211.70 million $1.49 10.15 Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.48 $51.33 million $2.56 9.55

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.84% 18.75% 7.42% Smart Global -0.18% 10.07% 3.72%

Risk & Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ON Semiconductor and Smart Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 4 8 1 2.53 Smart Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Smart Global has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Smart Global on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

