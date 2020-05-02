Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0032

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $473,181.73 and $254.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 147,765,683 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

